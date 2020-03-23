The coronavirus pandemic has led to numerous questions on what people should do and not do. Moreover, celebrities' responsibility at this trying time has also become an essential part of the debate. Kanika Kapoor's case has led many to question her actions.

Recently, a report came out suggesting that certain celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Sonam Kapoor, and Bappi Lahiri had reacted to the issue. In the article, it was suggested that Tandon had criticised the singer for her behaviour. The actress took to Twitter to slam the reports and question the veracity of the article.

Raveena Tandon misquoted by leading national daily

A lot has been said on the Kanika Kapoor debate, recently Sonam Kapoor was pulled up for her statements on the issue as well. With the fear surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic worldwide, it has become even more important for people to take responsibility. Kanika Kapoor who recently tested positive for the virus was criticised for not declaring her travel history and for attending high profile parties without self-quarantining.

Sonam Kapoor came to the Bollywood singer's defence pointing out that when Kanika Kapoor returned to India on 9th March, India wasn't in fact, self-isolating and was instead playing Holi. Her tweet caught fire as trolls jumped on the opportunity to rip the actress apart.

Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

An article that came out not long after in News18 also included reactions of Bappi Lahiri and actress Raveena Tandon. The article had stated that Raveena Tandon had criticised Kanika Kapoor for not being responsible. The quote with regard to an interview with another media house, "People need to be aware. Was Kanika aware or wasn't she? These are questions only she can answer. But, in these times, people need to be really responsible. You need to know that even if you are young and your immunity is strong, you can be passing it on to someone senior, whose immunity is not as strong. Even if you don't get attacked by the virus, you could be transmitting it to someone else. So be responsible."

After the article was out, Raveena Tandon slammed the news organisation on Twitter for misquoting her and stating that she wasn't criticising her, but was just talking about people having to take responsibility at this point in time.

The daily also changed their stance and corrected the article which Raveena had shared on Twitter.

Thank you @CNNnews18 for the correction. Much appreciated. ?? When Kanika Kapoor Came Back, India was Not Self Isolating, Says Sonam Kapoor https://t.co/Sg0OrcGlDI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 22, 2020

With so much being discussed, it's important to see statements in the context of what is being said.