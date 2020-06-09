Actress Raveena Tandon has shared "love in the time" of coronavirus and said that lockdown love just grew stronger. Raveena shared a photograph on Instagram. In the image, she is seen holding her husband Anil Thadani's hand but with rubber gloves on.

Raveena posts about love in the times of Corona under lockdown

The lockdown and the COVID situation in the country has ensured that social distancing is key. Many memes and many jokes have emerged about the post-COVID era of love which will be drastically different. Well, there are ways and Raveena Tandon is here to tell us how.

"Love in the time of corona ... holding hands .. then and now .. gloves or no gloves .. lockdown love just grew even stronger," The Bollywood actress captioned the image of a gloved pair of hands intertwined.

Raveena Tandon married Thadani in 2004. The two welcomed their first child, a daughter Rasha 2005 and in 2008, she gave birth to her son Ranbirvardhan. Raveena has been vocal throughout the lockdown about the need for safety taking to social media to comment on the situation and awareness.

Talking about Raveena's upcoming projects, she will be soon seen in "KGF: Chapter 2". She will portray a character named Ramika Sen. Actor Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film. He will play the role of Adheera, the antagonist.