Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has channelled her inner beauty expert and has doled out tips for her fans and followers on how to get a sparkling smile.

Raveena took to Instagram, where she shared a video talking about how bay leaves can help in a sparkly smile. "'Bhala uske daanth mere daanthon se safed kaise (how her teeth whiter than mine)?' Safedi ki chamkaan aapke ghar ke kitchen se (The ingredient to make it whiter is in your kitchen)! Go natural and have a sparkling toothy smile with this simple, at home, all natural method! #beautytalkieswithravz," she captioned the clip.

In other news, Raveena recently shared that camps in Bollywood do exist. She says she has been made fun of, removed from movies by heroes and their girlfriends. Speaking about her work, she is set to return on the big screen with "KGF: Chapter 2", starring Kannada superstar Yash. The film is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster "KGF: Chapter 1". Actor Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in the sequel.