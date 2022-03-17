Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha just take after her. In a slew of throwback pictures shared by the actress, the mom-daughter duo looked like twins. Rasha celebrated her 17th birthday on Wednesday.

As soon as Raveena shared the pictures and videos, netizens to quick to find the resemblances with many even calling Rasha her twin. She captioned, "I wanna rewind and shrink you again." She also penned a note along with the images, "My sweet , compassionate, kind baby, 17 already ... and I wanna rewind and shrink you again... @rashathadani always proud of you. Happy Birthday my loving caring babygirl!"

Apart from Rasha, Raveena also has a son Ranbirvardhan and two adopted daughters Pooja and Chhaya. On the work front, she is currently awaiting the release of KGF Chapter 2. She is also teaming up with Sanjay Dutt for Binoy Gandhi's Ghudchadi. The film also marks the big-screen debut of TV star Parth Samthaan. Penned by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj and Binoy Gandhi, the film will have a blend of fun, romance and drama.

Well, the Raveena-Rasha duo is not the first mom-daughter lookalikes of Bollywood. Here we bring you five moms and daughters who look almost like twins.

1. Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

The striking resemblance between Sara and Amrita Singh is a. surprise. Many times, Sara looks and even dresses like her mother.

2. Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan

Remember Sharmila Tagore's trademark hairstyle? We are sure that Soha can replicate the look with ease.

3. Sridevi and Jhanvi Kapoor

Sridevi's sudden demise sent shockwaves across the globe. However, she continues to lives through her elder daughter Jhanvi. Their uncanny resemblance is a sight to behold.

Birthday lunch with the most beautiful woman in the world - She needs no filters and luckily doesn’t have one either #HappyBirthdayMother pic.twitter.com/C46wX4kA6C — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 8, 2018

4. Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia

They could easily pass for sisters, in every single picture they look more alike.

Like mother like daughter! #Kajol shares a lovely picture with her mother #Tanuja. pic.twitter.com/1lWotjIgQm — Filmfare (@filmfare) September 23, 2020

5. Kajol and Tanuja

The strike resemblances, gleaming smiles and the hair to height similarities. Like mother, like daughter indeed.