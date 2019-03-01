Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon tweeted a video of a kitty that came under her car on Friday. The actress was driving down the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai when the cat came under her car and managed to survive. Impressed by the little one's survival skills, she has adopted the cat.

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to inform fans about the "new member" in her family and has asked for suggestions for a name for the feline. Fans immediately responded with cat names and pictures of their own pet cats.

Raveena said on Twitter, "The new member to our ever growing family!found him this morning trying to cross the main bandra bkc signal quite bravely and then ran under our car. He's home now! He chose us ! any suggestions for names tweeple?" Check out the cat video.

The new member to our ever growing family!found him this morning trying to cross the main bandra bkc signal quite bravely and then ran under our car. He's home now! He chose us ! any suggestions for names tweeple? pic.twitter.com/JZMbZ7E9jK — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 1, 2019

Fans had many name suggestions and also shared some cute photos of their own cats. Take a look at some.

That's the day when I Found my COCO. You can name her Mr/Ms Coco Tandon , and then I can tell my coco that you have adorable sibling in Mumbai . pic.twitter.com/E90Gfo6KlV — Bipin Taneja (@Bipsiway) 1 March 2019

How about Signal??? as this cute little catty is signal from God for you to adopt him. — Sumita Bhatt (@Sumita09445393) 1 March 2019

Soo cute...This is ours in Goa pic.twitter.com/mtybbgqxoY — Sheetal (@Sheetal06487700) 1 March 2019

Bagheera — Maulik Doshi (@maulikadoshi) 1 March 2019

Ferrari...since u find him under a car — Tasneem (@tasisme) 1 March 2019

Rodie Brave and fighter — Sandeep Arora (@Sandeeparora143) 1 March 2019

Many celebrities are fond of cats, including actress Alia Bhatt, who has had several cats as pets and often shared pictures of them on social media. Alia dotes on her newest cat Edward. The Gully Boy actress also runs Coexist, an animal welfare and environment initiative.

Do you have any name suggestions for the kitty cat adopted by Raveena? Wonder which one she will like!