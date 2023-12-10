Bollywood's young star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor made a striking debut with Zoya Akhtar starrer Archies. The star kids received mixed responses for their debut film. A section of netizens slammed Agastya and Suhana for their flat facial expressions. Ever since Archies was dropped on social media, varied comments were dropped online. Very few had mercy on Starkids and said that they might surely do something in the future.

Several Instagram pages made memes on Archies. A page written, this looks like an annual function.

Another page mentioned, 'acting died here', and so on..

Raveena Tandon likes post-trashing Agastya Nanda, Khushi's acting in The Archies

However, Archies facing severe backlash. Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon who is one of the most active celebs on social media liked a post on Instagram that trolled Archies.

It so happened that, an Instagram page shared a clip from The Archies, featuring Agastya and Khushi, in which Betty (Khushi) is seen making scrambled eggs for Archie (Nanda), and it was shared by a page on Instagram with the caption, "Acting died here."

Raveena happened to accidentally like the post while scrolling. However, she has now unliked the post. In the flow of scrolling through posts, these accidents are quite common. It happens to the best of us. Any Instagram user can relate to it.

A Reddit user also shared the screenshot wherein Raveena shared liked the post.

As soon the social media users saw Raveena's like on the page they rushed to the comment section and shared their point of view.

Raveena apologises after accidentally liking a post on IG

Raveena issued a statement immediately and shared a note on her social media on December 10, which reads, "Touch buttons and social media. A genuine mistake has been blown out of proportion. The like was made in error, and something that I was not even aware of had been pressed by scrolling. I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and hurt this may have caused."

Netizens came out in support of Raveena and were of the view that she has all the right to express her opinion on social media.

For the unversed, The Archies apart from Suhana Khan, Khushi and Agastya, the film also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

Work front

Raveena will be seen next in Ghudchadi and Welcome To The Jungle with Akshay Kumar in the lead. Meanwhile, several reports suggest that Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is said to make her Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgan. The film is yet to be titled and will also star Ajay Devgn.