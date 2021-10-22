A week after action-packed masala entertainer Salaga, Dhananjaya is back with Rathnan Prapancha, which is credited as the first Kannada film with a star to release directly on the OTT platform.

Rathnan Prapancha is a content-driven film with no space for mass masala elements. It is a simple heart-warming story with some fine performance from the hero and supporting artistes.

Rohit Padaki of Dayavittu Gamanisi fame has directed the movie which has Umashree, Reba Monica John, Anu Prabhakar, Achyuth Kumar, and others in the cast. The film has B Ajaneesh Loknath's music, Shreesha Kuduvalli's cinematography and Deepu S Kumar's editing.

It is the story of insurance agent Rathnakara and how his life changes after realising an umcomfortable truth about his life. How he rediscovers his world when the life gives him a shock forms the crux of the story.

Dhananjaya has given a stunning performance and Umashree as a loud mother is extremely brilliant in her role. Rest others have also done justice. Moreover, Ajayneesh/s BGM is one of the major highlights of the movie.

The movie has garnered unanimous positive reviews. Check out audience's reaction:

One of the greatest movie after so long time. Hats off to @therohitpadaki what a narration. Dhanu anna you proved once again you're an versatile actor, long way to go.

Akash R Patil: #RathnanPrapancha:- Journey filled with laughter and emotion.

Every character has it's own importance, writing & narration was refreshing. Music, camera work were on point.

Performances of Dhananjay & Umashree stands tall but Pramod was brilliant, he literally outshines everyone.

K.G.F ANALYSTMan detective: #RathnanPrapancha is a gem of a movie. One of the best I've watched in recent times. Thanks and congratulations to the whole team for giving us such a good film. Special mention for

The Terminator: #RathnanPrapancha this is not just the best kannada movie I've watched this year but one of the best kannada movie I've ever seen cinematography was top notch Ratnakara and Saroja killed it.

@Dhananjayaka you really made me cry and smile at the same time.

@Reba_Monica you were brilliant too. Congratulations to whole team. Many more to come from our kannada film industry.

Yogi_Sumanth_Rao: The worst thing about a good movie,book,food and a relationship when it ends is, it ends. Yet, lingers in the mind for an indefinite longer time.#RathnanPrapancha is one such movie or much more beyond that.Red heart

A well carved family-entertainer.

@Dhananjayaka anna and umashree madam literally living their roles.

