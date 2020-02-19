Rashmika Mandanna has said that Nithiin is not just a co-star, but a best friend since the day they began shooting for Bheeshma. Looks like they really have become very close. But still, just two days before he was getting engaged, Nithiin revealed it to Rashmika that he is getting engaged to Shalini.

This was definitely a surprise to Rashmika and speaking about this at the pre-release event of Bheeshma, the actress congratulated Nithiin on getting engaged and wished him good luck. She said, "Congratulations to you on your marriage. I mean on your engagement. I am really happy for you and hope you have an amazing life."

Nithiin pulls Rashmika's leg

The actress did not stop her speech about Nithiin with just that. She also said, "I hope you have a girl like me who is very cute and sweet." To this, the audiences, guests and even the host of the show had a witty reply. They asked Rashmika Mandanna, "What if he has a boy like you? What should he do then? Will he be able to bear?"

To this, the actress said, "How will he have a boy like me? A boy cannot have the characteristics that I have."

To this, Trivikram Srinivas, Nithiin, Brahmaji and others couldn't stop laughing. Later, Nithiin was also seen pulling Rashmika's leg over many witty things that happened during the shoot of the film.

Bheeshma film is releasing on February 21 and is directed by Venky Kudumula, who launched Rashmika in Telugu film industry with his debut film Chalo. The pre-release event of the film was held on Monday and it was held on a grand scale. Bheeshma is produced by Surya Devara Naga Vamsi under Sitara Entertainments. The film has music composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. All the songs which have been released till now have gone viral for the peppy music.