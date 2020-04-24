Rashmika Mandanna has been trying to lift the mood of her followers on social media during he lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak. The multilingual actress has now sent a message to the people in quarantine to give strength and courage to fight the tough battle.

Rashmika Mandanna's Message

On her Instagram account, Rashmika Mandanna confessed this lockdown is getting harder by day. She wrote, "So umm I wanted to write a small note to you guys. I know this is out of the blue but I know this quarantine is day by day getting hard cz we are so used to hustling all day and now that we are asked to do nothing but sit at home -it's too abnormal.

I get it But you guys who are alone in this quarantine here's me sending you all the love, courage and strength you need.You are important! You are needed! You make your families happy! Stay strong! [sic]"

People, who are hit by Coronavirus, will have to be on a quarantine and has to be disconnected from their families and friends. It is an emotionally-taxing exercise and staying positive is important for recovery.

Hence, Rashmika Mandanna's message has relevance to the current situation. Recently, she had asked people to enjoy the period and not to worry too much about the situation. "It's ok to sleep all day-It's ok to feel off-it's ok to pamper yourself-it's ok to want somethings for yourself and selfcare isn't selfish-it's ok to just let go and go with the flow-It's ok. No one is blaming you and trust me you aren't alone! ‍♀️. [sic]

Rashmika's Movies

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna, the actress' next movie Pogaru in Kannada had landed in a controversy after the release of a song titled 'Karabu' where the heroine is being harassed by the hero. Karthi's Sultan and Allu Arjun's Pushpa are her upcoming movies.