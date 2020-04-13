It's not unusual for films to provide a comedic angle to the hero-heroine equation with some teasing, sometimes questionable actions. Still, there are cases where filmmakers may go overboard with it to the point where it becomes doubtful what the makers are trying to convey.

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Pogaru opposite Dhruva Sarja. The makers recently released Karabuu, a song from the film, which has received a massive response online. However, the filmmaker is now in a tight spot as audiences have found the depiction of Rashmika in the video offensive.

Karabuu in trouble over eve-teasing issues

Seeing girls being teased in movies has been a common occurrence in most films no matter which industry we're talking about. The hero usually smitten by a girl can't take no for an answer and will bother her until she says yes in the most creepy of ways, sometimes even threatening her into submission. We can all name numerous films with numerous heroes who've played the part, some of whom champion women empowerment today.

This is still an underlying aspect of cinema that gratifies a large section of our population and hence becomes difficult to be rid off. However, filmmakers and directors seem to have become conscious of content they are producing for the masses and are careful about the messaging in what they depict, or so we thought.

The Kannada film Pogaru directed by Nanda Kishore which stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dhruva Sarja has been on the cards for a while now. Pogaru's release was set for 24th April but is being pushed indefinitely because of the Coronavirus lockdown. The makers released a song from the film, 'Karabuu' which was watched in the millions by audiences.

Even though the song picked up views, the audiences have rejected the song and the movie for its depiction of eve-teasing. In the song, hero Dhruva Sarja is trying to win Rashmika Mandanna's heart by showing her knives, getting his henchmen to destroy vehicles as she walks, doing pull-ups with her holding onto him.

Women organisations and feminist groups have criticised the video for using eve-teasing as a way to glorify Dhruv Sarja's uber masculinity. Even by the standards of all types of cinema, the song has been shot in poor taste. Director Nanda Kishore is now staring at a police complaint about the video and comments under the song suggest that the movie will ruin the reputation of Kannada cinema if released. Perhaps with changing times, a conscience should prevail in makers and actors over what they are venturing out to tell audiences.