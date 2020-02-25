Actress Rashmika Mandanna is riding high on success of her recent flicks Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma. Surprisingly, both these films are still running successfully at the theatres.

She will soon begin shooting for her next film which has Allu Arjun as the lead actor and Sukumar as director. Rashmika is one of the most sought after actress in Telugu film industry now. Her name is making rounds for Trivikram and Jr NTR's next also because the actress expressed her interest in working with the director. In short, the actress is in plans of settling in Hyderabad for some time from now.

This Karnataka beauty, in a candid interview with a news portal, has spoken about her interest in settling down in Hyderabad. She said I wish to buy a house in Hyderabad and settle there. I am glad that I have made good films here, but that is not enough. I would want to make a few more films."

Also, the actress revealed that she has been making some plans for a long time and that she has not been getting time to work on those. The actress revealed, "I have heard a lot about Charminar, which is called as the symbol of love."

"I have been planning to go there but my work schedules never let me do. Some of the other days, I will go there by wearing a burkha, so that people do not recognise me and let me spend some quality time there shopping too. Also, I want to visit Golconda fort."

Rashmika even said that she used to binge eat biryani when she was working for her Telugu debut film Chalo. She used to really eat a lot of biryani, and one a fine day, decided to control her temptation towards it and has stopped eating non-vegetarian food too.

Talking about Hyderabad, and Hyderabadis, she said, "Hyderabadis respect a lot and have seen them smile all the time. Luxury life has increased a lot here. I happened to see a road in Jubilee Hills and witnessed luxury culture similar to America and Australia."