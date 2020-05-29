Lockdown has been a blessing to some people as it has been a journey of rediscovery for them. This break has given what they have been missing for ages and Rashmika Mandanna is one such person who never had such long break to spend time with her family.

Rashmika Pens a Letter

The Kirik Party actress has opened up on her Instagram account where has revealed that her life has always been like a marathon since the age of 18. Rashmika mentions about her hostel life and how much she has enjoyed this current break.

On her Instagram account, she wrote, "Since I was 18 my life has always been like a marathon and just when I thought I reached the finishing point they race would begin again. I'm not complaining this what I always wanted. To be frank I have not stayed home for this long time in my life...From school to higher education I was always in a hostel. I often thought that my parents were too strict but that was just the teenage me who was a rebel. ‍♀️

I remember the days my mom stayed up with me through the nights on sets during shoots, my dad making ends meet to spend some quality time with family and my lil sis trying to cope up with everything happening around her♥️♥️ During this lockdown I have spent more than 2 months at home which is super long and the best part is we don't talk much about work and all they care about is me. They give me the strength to deal with everything and this is my happy space...♥️ I never thought I would feel this calm, happy and at peace staying home but trust me, family is home and you are lucky if you come back home after a long day of work and feel soo at peace! [sic]

The country went for complete lockdown in the last week of March over Coronavirus outbreak and situation is yet to return to normalcy. The film-related activities was halted till recently in the country. However, the permission for film shooting is yet to be given by the government.

As a result, celebrities are spending time with their family at their homes. Rashmika's next release is Kannada film Pogaru. Her other projects are Karthi's Sulthan and Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu flick Pushpa.