Within a short span, Rashmika Mandanna grew as an actress. Dear Comrade, and the character Lilly, made her popular across the country. Since then, she has been on a signing spree and never had to look back. Then came Pushpa who took her career to heights.

After Pushpa, Rashmika acted in Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu and Sita Ramam. While the first film did okay at the box office, the second one was a blockbuster hit. She was also seen in a few Tamil films and Vaarasudu is her latest blockbuster hit. She made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye and was even seen in Mission Majnu this year. Rashmika will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Right now, the actress is busy with back-to-back Telugu films again. She recently signed a film with Nithiin and Venky Kudumula once again and it is tentatively titled VNRTrio. On April 3, she signed a Telugu and Tamil bilingual called Rainbow directed by debutant Shantaruban. Rainbow is a female-centric film.

Besides these films, Rashmika has another female-centric film her kitty and which will be directed by Rahul Ravindran. And the main film that she is yet to complete and has a long way to go is Pushpa 2.

Rashmika is being narrated by a lot of scripts nowadays and there is a chance she might be seen in another big-budget film very soon. An official announcement will be made in a few months.

On the other side, the actress is endorsing many brands and is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actresses in the country now.