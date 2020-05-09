A few days ago, rumours were rife that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship had strained. As a result, she had started maintaining distance from her co-star of two movies. Now, has ended the baseless rumour with a Tweet.

Rashmika Mandanna's Tweet

Rashmika Mandanna has sent her birthday wishes to Vijay Deverakonda, who is turning a year older on Saturday, 9 May. "Happiest birthday to my comrade! @TheDeverakonda aaaaaaaaaaa! [sic]" she posted.

Her post has shot down the rumours of trouble in their relationship. In the last couple of days, the actress had a chat with her followers on social media. She answered most of the questions related to her personal life and actors, but reportedly did not utter a word about Vijay Deverakonda.

This triggered the speculations. A section of media has been reporting that they share a special friendship now it has ended for some reasons. The actor had shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is at her residence in Kodagu. The actress is enjoying the unexpected break due to the lockdown imposed by the centre to prevent Coronavirus outbreak. She has a couple of movies in her hands that include Karthi's Sultan and Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Fighter. He is currently busy doing his best for the Coronavirus relief works with the support of his fans on social media site.

"Day 13 - update

Today we touched 1cr worth of groceries bought

This has been the most happy, fulfilling experience. Lots of love to our entire big family that made this happen.

We hope to make tomorrow another huge day of giving and happiness.

Goodnight :)

#TDF #MCF. [sic]" his latest Tweet read.