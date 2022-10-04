Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade might have been a commercial failure but their equation did become a talking point in the film industry. While the two often rubbished the rumours of their link-up, insiders have always maintained that there was more than just a friendship there.

Rashmika opens up on the trolling and backlash

Rashmika was also trolled for her liplock scene with Vijay in the film. The diva recently revealed that she had a really tough time battling that phase which was filled with negativity and backlash. She revealed that she either used to cry herself to sleep or wake up crying. Mandanna also said that she couldn't confide in her family as that would have worried them further.

The Pushpa actress also added that a lot was written about the whole thing and it would be painful to read them every single day. "There were so many painful moments happening and painful things I would read. And I would have constant dreams where you know you feel like you are the only one and everyone has turned their back on you and you are calling out for them," she said.

"That was a constant dream, I don't know what it was and I don't know how it was. I would wake myself up with such dreams and cry myself to bed, or even wake up crying," Rashmika said.

Rashmika's next projects

The young actress will next be seen in Goodbye, that marks her Bollywood debut. The film is slated to release on October 7. Apart from this, Rashmika will also be seen in Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor.