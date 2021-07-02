Telegu actress Rashmika Mandanna, who all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Mission Majnu', has recently moved into her recently-purchased apartment in Mumbai and is frequently spotted by the paparazzi in the city. In one such recent spotting, the actress was seen stepping out of her car without a mask at the Maddock Films office.

But as soon as she realised she is without a mask, the 'Dear Comrade' actress quickly went back to her car to get one. A video that was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani showed the 'National crush of India' covering her face with her hands and asking one of her associates to give a mask. Then the actress had a quick chat with the paparazzi and left after getting masked up.

However, Rashmika's gesture did not go down well with the netizens who took to the comment section of the video on Instagram to criticise her brutally. One of the users commented, "Har cheez me overacting krni zaruri hai", while another said, "Overacting ki dukaan".

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika's upcoming project 'Mission Majnu', which is a spy thriller, is set in the 1970s and follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations. The film will see actor Sidharth Malhotra playing the character of a RAW agent.

Apart from 'Mission Majnu', the South star is also a part of the upcoming Hindi comedy film 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and others. The film is a father-daughter story. The actress also has the Telugu film 'Pushpa' lined up, starring Allu Arjun.