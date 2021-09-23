Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Rashmi Rocket' is all set to be released on ZEE5 on October 15. Set in the backdrop of Kutch, Gujarat, 'Rashmi Rocket' showcases the story of a girl named Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic glory.

In the film, directed by Akarsh Khurana, Taapsee can be seen as a small-town girl who dreams to make it big and bring glory to her village. She works very hard to become an athelete and eventually succeeds by winning several accolades.

However, things soon take a turn when she is asked to undergo a gender test. Rashmi loses hope, but her mother becomes the pillar of her strength. Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of a lawyer in the film, comes to Rashmi's support and decides to file a case on her behalf. Will Rashmi get back to her feet, well for that we'll have to wait for the release.

Taapsee Pannu has been quite fascinated with subject

Calling 'Rashmi Rocket' a special film, Taapsee Pannu said she has been quite fascinated with the subject ever since she heard its one-line story idea in Chennai. "I've always been approached when either the script or the director is ready to make the film but one line of this story fell in my lap in Chennai and then from there to it becoming a full-fledged film has been a feeling I haven't experienced with any other film before," the actress said.

The 'Badla' actress underwent a rigorous fitness regime to fulfil the requirements of the character of Rashmi in the film. Over months, Taapsee transformed her body into a muscular built of an athlete. In one of her social media posts, Taapsee had written: "The journey from 50 lbs (22.6 kilos) to 540 lbs (244.9 kilos)", to explain her drastic makeover.

Check out the trailer here:

During the trailer launch, when the actress was asked about the preparation, considering that the film process started during the lockdown, she said that the preparation was really grilling and she had to follow a strict routine for this. Taapsee said, "This was the toughest role of my career so far".

'Fantastic ensemble of actors'

Director Akarsh Khurana said the film has elements of a sports movie, courtroom drama and a mature romance. He said, "As a storyteller, I've always been drawn to characters on journeys, both external and internal. This film gave me the unique and exciting opportunity to work on something that had all of these elements, with a fantastic ensemble of actors."

Apart from Taapsee Pannu, 'Rashmi Rocket' also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. The film, which is based on an original story by Nanda Periyasamy, is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Mango People Media.