Being an immensely talented photographer and winning everyone with his photography skills, Rashid ALshafi is the popular name in the field of photography in Doha, Qatar. He realised his creative desire in this field when he was in grade school. During that time, he programmed computers to draw geometric pictures. However, while being in the field of technology, he decided to return to his roots when he found his passion for clicking pictures.

Coming from a family where he grew up around cameras, he loved to have a glance at the photo albums of them. His grandfather was a great photographer who loved to click and he had some amazing moments captured when he visited different places. His every visit showcased a varied culture in his pictures which were very distinct from Mongolia, Russia which is Rashid's birthplace. Growing up in such an environment, made him more inclined towards photography. Following his grandfather's footsteps, Rashid received a full kit of the camera from him after which he got his hands on it and learnt the basics of clicking pictures.

Initially, he was inspired by Annie Leibovitz and Gregory Crewdson from whom he learnt to click dark moods with high contrast. While clicking some mundane pictures with great lighting effects, Rashid ALshafi mastered his art in black and white photography. Besides this, he is widely known for his amazing street photography. With having some unique pictures from the streets of Doha, the main highlight of his pictures are the elements like fire and water through which he shows the true depth of a photograph. Going by his work, Rashid ALshafi seems to have got a lot of recognition and his work has been doing wonders across Doha.

