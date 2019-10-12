Personifying cars and loving them to an inexplicable extent,Rashed choudhary is Dubai's business tycoon and the possessor of Parklane Car Rental, DipMe, Petronet oil trading. His affection for cars has always led him to assign the type of business he would like to invest in. Born around cars, he delves around cars. You would always descry him fishing for exotic cars.

Making ginormic investments in this domain ,the luminary is ready to flux to another domain of production.He has proclaimed that he is going to produce an Indian movie and is ready for a collab with the bollywood industry. His business viewpoint directed him towards the Bollywood industry, and now he is all set to make his debut as a producer. Being a man of talents, with his consummate skills and stupendous glamour, he has hitherto been at the zenith .

Not unveiling much about his plans ,he proclaimed that this is the commencement of a new epoch for the current film gen.With his powerful statements he has ergo,made a powerful impact on the audience and has gathered immense support .

The plans for his movie have already been effectuated and he is ready with the cast . The grand celebration for his movie is to be held the forthcoming year.Ergo ,we wish him a colossal success and hope he gets immense love and support from the industry.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.