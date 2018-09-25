A woman in northern Virginia found an uncommon baby copperhead snake with two heads in her neighbour's yard.

After being picked up by the Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, the unique snake is presently being taken care of by an anonymous, experienced private reptile keeper.

JD Kleopfer, a pro from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, has been posting updates on its status since a few days.

"Wild bicephalic snakes are exceptionally rare because they just don't live that long. Too many challenges living day to day with two heads," he explained in a Facebook post. "We'll provide an update when we are confident of its survival. It has a tough road ahead, so keep your fingers crossed."

Kleopfer posted a video of the two-headed snake. When someone in the comment requested for some information about the abilities of the two heads, he clarified, "They both appear to be capable of biting."

In a statement on September 21, the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro posted more details from the radiographs that they did on the uncommon snake:

It seems like the left head is more overwhelming – it's for the most part more dynamic and receptive to upgrade. Radiographs uncovered that the two-headed snake has two tracheas [the left one is more developed], two esophaguses [the right one is more developed], and the two heads share one heart and one arrangement of lungs. Based on the life structures, it would be better for the correct make a beeline for eat, but it might be a test since the left head seems more predominant.

Concerning what the future holds for this little baby two-headed snake, Kleopfer additionally said that, "with a little luck and care, we hope to eventually donate it to a zoological facility for exhibit."

It is quite interesting, that this snake has been found just in time for Halloween, so enthusiasts for the festival have got a lot of material to brood upon, such as dressing up as a two-headed snake themselves. Two-headed snakes have been a part of several mythologies over the past centuries.