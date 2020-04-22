Nagpur based rapper, Young Zwann has been in the news for some time now after he released his very first single called Jung. The song is made in collaboration with Amaal Mallik who also produced the song. Featuring in the song is also Toronto based rapper, RamRiddlz. The song has reached over a whopping three million views in a matter of a few weeks without even being backed up by a record label.

It all started when Young Zwann decided to create his own music after he found himself inspired by rap music. But coming from a fairly comfortable background, he initially doubted his ability to deliver a powerful rap because he couldn't relate to living the 'hard' life. But he later realized that it doesn't matter where he came from and that it's the talent that really matters when it comes to delivering a powerful rap song. He says, "I initially found myself wondering if I could do rap, because I come from a relatively comfortable background, and these street raps were being made by artists who experienced many financial hardships in life. But then I realized that it's not necessarily the financial struggles, but the struggle one has with themselves. The inner conflict; and that's what made me create this song 'Jung'.

Young Zwann also admitted to tirelessly trying to find the right people and platforms to work and debut his single with, and that being from a wealthy family barely made any difference. He says, "I've had my bit of struggle trying and I kept traveling in and out of Mumbai, meeting producers, and trying to make things work. And one day I met Shiva Maheshwari and things started to look up." Shiva Maheshwari, who's the executive producer of Jung, was equally happy to have met Young Zwann. He said, "When I first met Young Zwann, I saw so much potential in him and I believed in his talent and his song Jung. So, I did everything in my power to ensure that he has a powerful debut that he very well deserves! I linked him up with Toronto based rapper RamRiddlz and the amazing Amaal Mallik! It had to be a sure-shot hit! I have an eye for real artists, and I work effortlessly to give these artists the limelight they deserve. There are so many artists who don't belong to the film fraternity and are trying to break into the industry, but I help bridge the gap."

Young Zwann is currently busy making tracks at home amidst the lockdown as he believes that he needs to keep his creative juices flowing, and loves to keep himself occupied with work.