American rapper TI made some shocking comments on the latest episode of "Ladies Like Us". During the podcast, TI revealed he goes to the gynaecologist with his teenage daughter, Deyjah Harris, to make sure her hymen is "still intact".

On Nazania Mandi and Nadia Moham's podcast, TI stated that they "have yearly trips to the gynaecologist to check her hymen." This made many people believe that the rapper was talking about the virginity of his 18-year-old daughter.

"So I say, 'Look, doc, she don't ride no horses, she don't ride no bike, she don't play no sports. Just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously,'" TI said during his interview.

Right after TI's interview went live, several users took to social media to show their disdain towards his comments. Many Twitter users called TI's remark on his daughter invasive and abusive.

Check out a couple of such tweets:

TI allegedly going to the gynecologist with his daughter to ensure her hymen is intact is invasive and abusive. Especially when an intact hymen doesn't conclude the absence of vaginal penetration;and an absence of the hymen doesn't conclude that consensual sex occured. — Kenyette Tisha Barnes (@LegisEmpress) November 6, 2019

I feel like every year I dislike TI little by little and I think him going to his daughters gynecologist to see if her hymen is still intact every year is absolutely vile and disgusting. The results are for HIM and the doctor needs to be stripped of practicing. Just wrong! — Steez (@iambombsteez) November 6, 2019

this just derailed my whole day because of how disgusting and enraging and humiliating and abusive it is



T.I. Said He Goes To The Gynecologist With His Daughter Every Year To "Check Her Hymen"https://t.co/aVIcId4hsV pic.twitter.com/pQMJsbFobC — anna borges ? (@annabroges) November 6, 2019

Public apology by Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham:

Meanwhile, Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham have issued a public apology after their episode of "Ladies Like Us" stirred the controversy. In a detailed apology, they wrote that they both were completely caught off guard when the rapper made the comment.

They added that the comments that were made on their episode do not reflect their personal views on the topic. Nadia and Nazanin added that they support and love women and feel their bodies are theirs to do as they wish.

"There was absolutely no ill intent towards any party involved & feel deeply awful about the entire incident. We are not perfect, take full accountability of our lack of action & are continuously learning along the way. We know an apology doesn't make this go away but we welcome the discussion — that's what our podcast is all about," they said.

After several users complained about TI's remark on his daughter, Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham decided to take down the episode.