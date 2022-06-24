Popular Indian rapper Raftaar and his wife Komal Vohra, who is an interior designer by profession, have decided to split after six years of marriage. Reportedly, the couple was living separately for some time now as they had filed for divorce in 2020, around the time of the pandemic. But they will sign the final papers soon.

"Both have moved on"

A source close to the couple told Hindustan Times: "Everything was delayed due to the pandemic. They will sign the divorce papers on October 6." The source added that the couple started having problems "only a few days after their marriage". The source said, "Both have moved on in their respective lives and the couple, along with their families, remain cordial."

Though the couple has not released any official statement regarding the same, they have reportedly unfollowed each other on social media. Not only this, they have also deleted photographs with each other on their respective social media handles.

"Married to my soulmate"

After dating each other for five years, Raftaar and Komal, who also happens to be the sister of TV actors Karan and Kunal Vohra, decided to tie the knot in 2016.

Back then, the rapper, whose real name is Dilin Nair, had announced his marriage on his social media handle by sharing from his wedding ceremony with a caption, "Married to my soulmate".

Raftaar is best known for his superhit tracks such as 'Swag Mera Desi', remix of 'Haseeno Ka Deewana' and several others. He was also seen gracing the judges panel of Roadies, Dance India Dance and had participated in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.