Rapper R. Kelly has been charged with 11 new counts of sexual assault, as recorded by the Illinois Cook County Criminal Court. In a statement released by the court, new sexual assault and sex abuse charges have been filed against the rapper. This could potentially mean 30 years of a prison sentence or maybe even more!

As per the statement received by E! News, it reads, "11 new charges related [to] sexual assault and sexual abuse were filed against R. Kelly." Further details on the same as per the records reveal that the 52-year-old star has been slapped with more charges such as criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sex abuse. The aggravated criminal sex abuse charge has three victims between the ages of 13 and 16. Class X felonies have also been charged as part of the aggravated criminal sex assault charges. From all this, it can be gathered that Kelly might face prison time of 30 years or more.

Kelly's manager, Darryl Johnson, has commented on the charges and called it "old". He also told E! News, "We knew they were coming and this was happening. He's not going to jail. We don't have the full details yet." Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg also stated the same in a series of tweets as he said, "#RKelly was NOT charged with a new case. He was recharged in an existing case, same alleged victim and time (a decade ago) It changes nothing," and continued, "These are the same conduct, just charged differently, same alleged victim, same time frame, same facts. We expect the same results."

These sex assault charges came to light in February, this year, after a documentary with quotes of alleged victims, including victims between the age 13 and 16, called him out in the open. Despite all the allegations and charges directed towards Kelly, he has consistently stuck to denial and refuted all the allegations of abuse or misconduct. H will be presented in front of a presiding judge on June 6.