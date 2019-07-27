Pavan Balley (born 1996), more commonly known by his stage name PhantomBeatz, is a producer, born and raised in Pittsburg, California. Pavan's interest in hip hop and rap started in his early days, at around 11 or 12 years old, when his older brother first began dabbling in rap and hip-hop.

Over the years, his skills improved and he found the confidence to finally to start releasing his music out into the public. Pavan also used to perform playing the dhol at several parties at a young age which helped develop his ear and desired sound for music.

His career began to gain traction when he first got in touch with an artist who goes by Joe Blow. They began self-producing rap/hip-hop music together in 2013. The first song they produced, Touch of Soul, was an underground hit in the Bay Area region, and even in other countries throughout Europe.

Pavan released his first album, titles Phantasies, on August 16th, 2016. The album was released on iTunes and other major digital music outlets. Towards 2019 Pavan also began to take interest in Punjabi music and also worked with a few local artists to branch out his musical ear.

Pavan's achievements were scattered all around the music scene. He produced and received credit for producing for Mozzys 1 up top ahk album which was ranked in the top 20 albums on iTunes in 2017. The song "unfortunately" which he produced has streamed over 4 million views just on YouTube alone and has continued to grow on charts all over streaming platforms.

