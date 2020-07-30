Giri G aka Akshay Giri defines himself as a rapper, music producer, performer and entrepreneur. Producing quality music videos using his incredible singing style, he has entertained millions of music lovers and fans on YouTube and social media channels. He owns companies like ShopCop an e-commerce company along with Tag Dog a music company. With his banner, he has produced several good music contents helping his fans and music lovers enjoy his raps and music videos.

Some of his popular music videos that have gained a good amount of viewership on YouTube and social media include Higher, Lately, All I Want, Wajah Tum Ho, Supreme, and Doubt to name a few. He is able to produce music of par quality, which has gone viral on social media and helped him get recognition on the digital media.

His collaboration with singers like Zubin Singh has helped him embark upon with quality music content as well as Giri G has worked with various artist like Aditya Narayan , Adhyayan Summan, Arjun Kanungo , Ramji Gulati , Sharib-Toshi and many more from the Bollywood music industry.

His list is long as far his music production and raps are concerned. His YouTube channel has a long list of songs to explore and enjoy. He has emerged as a melodious rapper, which one would even miss. Besides being a rapper and music producer, he is also an entrepreneur. He runs his online store selling cool stuff for music lovers and others. Also, he is the founder of an NGO called God in Reality Is. He and his team have played an important role in helping the poor and needy during the times of COVID 19. He also addresses issues of stray animals by feeding them.