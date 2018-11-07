The theme of the 'angrezi babus' falling for our 'desi mems' seems to have become a growing trend for the industry people now. From Preity Zinta and Ileana D'Cruz, who chose foreign imports to spend the rest of their lives with, Sunil Shetty's little princess, Athiya Shetty too seems have found her match in someone outside the country.

Rapper Drake and Athiya Shetty's relationship seems to be growing with each passing day. While the duo never shies away from leaving lovey-dovey comments on each other's pictures on social media, for Athiya Shetty's 26th birthday, Drake had a very special message. Not only did he call Athiya 'My Shetty', and 'Goddess', but also claimed to have watched her film 'Mubarakan' thrice on a bus tour.

This also led to several people questioning how could Drake bear such a film, thrice. And many asked him, how did he manage to understand Hindi.

This is not the first time that Drake has written something special for Miss Shetty. Earlier, on a picture of Athiya Shetty with her father Suniel Shetty, Drake had commented "Legend". The duo reportedly met at a nightclub in London and instantly hit it off.

His latest comment makes us wonder if the duo is ready to make it official soon.