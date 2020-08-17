Rapper Divine is all set to take his brand of hip hop, which comes with Indian influences, to a global platform.

Divine has signed a worldwide publishing deal with the music company Reservoir. The deal entails global rights to his catalog, as well as his future works.

"2020 is all about manifestations and taking things a few notches higher. I'm super elated to partner with the company who aspire to leverage my desi brand of hip hop amongst global tastemakers. It's time that Indian hip hop and rap is no longer confined to homegrown parameters but assumes the form of a world phenomenon," Divine said.

"We believe in the music Divine is making and the movement he has created. This new partnership reaffirms our commitment to supporting creators in emerging markets and helping them reach new fans across the globe, and we're proud to be kicking things off in India with DIVINE," said Rell Lafargue from the global worldwide publishing firm.