This week, OTT is all set to witness some interesting films and web series. Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh in dual roles is all set to make its streaming debut. The film bombed at the box office but is looking for a good run on the streaming platform.
Netflix's much-awaited docu-series The Romantics, which shares insights on the life of ace director Yash Chopra is making its way this week. Other releases include Lost, The Night Manager, Sadha Nannu Nadipe, Gaalodu, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, and Raana.
Cirkus
When: February 17
Where: Netflix
Language: Hindi
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandes
Plot: Chaos and comedy take the spotlight when a ringmaster and his band of acrobats set out to revive the fading culture of classic circus entertainment.
The Night Manager
When: February 17
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl
Plot: Shaan Sengupta, the night manager of Dhaka's Hotel Orient Pearl, gets embroiled in the arms-dealing world of billionaire Shelly Rungta for going beyond duty for a special guest.
The Romantics
When: February 17
Where: Netflix
Language: Hindi
Plot: Featuring archival footage and in-depth celebrity interviews, this docuseries celebrates the life and legacy of Bollywood filmmaking titan Yash Chopra.
Lost
When: February 16
Where: Zee5
Language: Hindi
Cast: Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna,
Plot: crime reporter Vidhi is out to find a missing college student. Her quest reveals the many layers of society that redefine politics, love, and betrayal.
Sadha Nannu Nadipe
When: February 16
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Telugu
Cast: Pratheek Prem, Vaishnavi Patwardhan, Nagababu
Plot: MJ and Saha's blissful love story takes a hit when he learns about her incurable disease. Battling against the odds, can the couple find their happy ending?
Gaalodu
When: February 17
Where: AHA
Language: Telugu
Cast: Sudigali Sudheer, Gehna Sippy
Plot: Rich girl Shukla hpelessly falls in love with the irresponsible and rash Raju aka Gaalodu. A series of incidents transform Raju.
Kalyanam Kamaneeyam
When: February 17
Where: AHA
Language: Telugu
Cast: Santosh Sobhan, Priya Bhavani Shankar
Plot: As a college relationship blossoms into marriage, Shiva's incessant job hunt goes unnoticed by Shruthi, causing problems for the couple. Their struggle to overcome the differences forms the crux of the story.
Malikappuram
When: February 15
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Unni Mukundan, Deva Nandha and Sreepath
Plot: Little Kallu longs for a glimpse of Swami Ayyappan. When she sets out on the pilgrimage to Sabarimala, a mysterious person steps forward to help. Who is he?
Raana
When: Fabruary 17
Where: SunNXT
Language: Kannada
Cast: Shreyas Manju, Reeshma Nanaiah, Mohan Dhanraj
Plot: An aspiring cop Raana, awaiting his police documentation, is all set to marry his lover. The mysterious attack on Kapali, a loan shark, enrages his brother Soori who suspects Raana as the assailant. Can Raana find the culprit & acquit himself?