This week, OTT is all set to witness some interesting films and web series. Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh in dual roles is all set to make its streaming debut. The film bombed at the box office but is looking for a good run on the streaming platform.

Netflix's much-awaited docu-series The Romantics, which shares insights on the life of ace director Yash Chopra is making its way this week. Other releases include Lost, The Night Manager, Sadha Nannu Nadipe, Gaalodu, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, and Raana.

Cirkus

When: February 17

Where: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandes

Plot: Chaos and comedy take the spotlight when a ringmaster and his band of acrobats set out to revive the fading culture of classic circus entertainment.

The Night Manager

When: February 17

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl

Plot: Shaan Sengupta, the night manager of Dhaka's Hotel Orient Pearl, gets embroiled in the arms-dealing world of billionaire Shelly Rungta for going beyond duty for a special guest.

The Romantics

When: February 17

Where: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Plot: Featuring archival footage and in-depth celebrity interviews, this docuseries celebrates the life and legacy of Bollywood filmmaking titan Yash Chopra.

Lost

When: February 16

Where: Zee5

Language: Hindi

Cast: Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna,

Plot: crime reporter Vidhi is out to find a missing college student. Her quest reveals the many layers of society that redefine politics, love, and betrayal.

Sadha Nannu Nadipe

When: February 16

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu

Cast: Pratheek Prem, Vaishnavi Patwardhan, Nagababu

Plot: MJ and Saha's blissful love story takes a hit when he learns about her incurable disease. Battling against the odds, can the couple find their happy ending?

Gaalodu

When: February 17

Where: AHA

Language: Telugu

Cast: Sudigali Sudheer, Gehna Sippy

Plot: Rich girl Shukla hpelessly falls in love with the irresponsible and rash Raju aka Gaalodu. A series of incidents transform Raju.

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam

When: February 17

Where: AHA

Language: Telugu

Cast: Santosh Sobhan, Priya Bhavani Shankar

Plot: As a college relationship blossoms into marriage, Shiva's incessant job hunt goes unnoticed by Shruthi, causing problems for the couple. Their struggle to overcome the differences forms the crux of the story.

Malikappuram

When: February 15

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Deva Nandha and Sreepath

Plot: Little Kallu longs for a glimpse of Swami Ayyappan. When she sets out on the pilgrimage to Sabarimala, a mysterious person steps forward to help. Who is he?

Raana

When: Fabruary 17

Where: SunNXT

Language: Kannada

Cast: Shreyas Manju, Reeshma Nanaiah, Mohan Dhanraj

Plot: An aspiring cop Raana, awaiting his police documentation, is all set to marry his lover. The mysterious attack on Kapali, a loan shark, enrages his brother Soori who suspects Raana as the assailant. Can Raana find the culprit & acquit himself?