Ranveer Singh's acting prowess is known by many, he is an actor par excellence and can take up any role in the most perfect way possible. However, his role as a businessman is being thoroughly questioned by netizens of late. Many say that Ranveer followed the footsteps of his wife, Deepika Padukone's footstep who is now a skincare entrepreneur. The 'Singham Again' actor did not walk down the same path but followed the same approach as his wife and decided to enter the business world. In November this year, Ranveer invested and co-founded a protein bar supplements brand.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the news of his brand and wrote, "Protein is for everyone. And at SuperYou we want it to become part of your everyday, effortlessly!Our Protein Wafers come supercharged with the power of protein and the pleasure of chocolate - made after years of research using the highest quality processes."

While Ranveer might have written that these protein bars are manufactured with "highest quality processes" a fitness coach on Instagram recently dissed his brand for using harmful ingredients. Shitija who is popular on social media handles as 'Fit Chef' called out Ranveer's protein bars for using a variety of ingredients that are not good for the body and extremely harmful to health. In the video Shitija instead of naming the brand says, "It was being promoted by a massive Bollywood celebrity who looks so good that you just want to buy everything that he sells. But you do not buy everything that he sells", she also shared a blurred picture of Ranveer holding the protein bar in the video.

The fitness coach said, "I am shocked at the kind of ingredients that have gone into it. It's every chemical that you can imagine is in this product. So I am quickly going to take you through some of these ingredients that I am totally uncool with like edible vegetable fats that are hydrogenated. There are of course emulsifiers there is also vegetable oil. It also says wheat flour but in the bracket says maida" and so on."

When a Reddit thread was started about this product and how the fitness called out Ranveer Singh for it, netizens iterated that ultimately the brand is a profit-making machine and the actor probably never consumed it himself. A user wrote, "Newsflash: He doesn't eat them himself. It's all a money grab." Another netizen wrote, "Ranveer himself is unhealthy for society bhyi."