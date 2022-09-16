Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently got into a controversy after he took the internet by storm with his sensational 'nude' photoshoot that showed him posing naked in front of the camera. As soon as the photos were released, the pictures went viral and the superstar was brutally slammed and made fun of for his bold move for the New York-based Paper magazine.

FIR filed against actor

However, things later took a serious turn after an obscenity case was filed against the actor with the Mumbai Police who then registered an FIR against him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of women at large with his nude photoshoot. The FIR was lodged by an NGO and a woman activist named Vedika Chaube.

When the 'Gully Boy' actor was called by the police to record his statement, he told the cops that the photographs allegedly showing his private parts on social media were "morphed" and "tampered". The 37-year-old actor also said that the seven pictures that he had uploaded on his Instagram handle were different. The actor's statement was recorded on August 29 and has now been made public.

"Photos are not part of the photoshoot"

An officer, who was quoted by Indian Express digital, said, "In his statement, he has said that the seven photographs he posted on Instagram were not obscene and he was wearing underwear. He added that the photograph in which the complainant had alleged that his 'private parts were visible' was morphed and not part of the photoshoot."

"He provided us with all the photos taken during the photoshoot. The police team also checked his Instagram posts, which do not have the photograph that was given by the complainant," the officer was quotes as saying.

According to latest reports, Ranveer Singh may likely get a clean chit in the obscenity case as the said photograph has now been sent to the forensic science laboratory and if it's confirmed that it is indeed morphed then the case will not be valid anymore.