There have been rumours doing rounds that Ranveer Singh's ambitious project 83 is going to change hands. It was all started after Shibashish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment tested positive for Covid-19.

Now, a source close to the development,has denied the rumours and said, "In times of Covid 19, when all of us should be wishing each other well, a false and insensitive story has been done. Deepika Padukone, as a producer, like all producers of 83 is an integral part of the project. But when a film has a highly able director like Kabir Khan, who is dedicatedly looking into this post production, where is the need for anyone else to do anything?!"

83 is a sports drama film, directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer Singh plays the role of former Indian captain Kapil Dev, while the actor's wife Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of his wife named Romi Bhatia.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and many others are part of the movie which revolves around the story of India's historic World Cup victory in 1983.

Before India emerged victorious, India was not considered a serious competitior in the world cricket and the team, which was called as Kapil's Devils, created history by defeating the mighty West Indies.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.