Ranveer Singh has lately been a buzzword all on his own. Since the Filmfare awards, he's been in the media for his films, his personality and his fashion. The latest reason why he made the news, was because of his eclectic fashion sense once more.

This time Ranveer opted for a gold outfit, a shiny gold coat paired with gold pants. A video circulated on Instagram of the actor in his gold ensemble, following which trolls had an absolute field day, with harsh criticism of the bold fashion choice by the actor.

Ranveer Singh's fashion helps trolls strike gold, literally

Ranveer's latest airport look was an oversized gold suit, to complete it, he carried along with him a boombox. In the night, Ranveer shined for sure! Talk about over the top, the actor's look pleased fans, but attracted the trolls almost immediately.

A video was posted online by paparazzi in which the star is seen walking by, he even blows a flying kiss to the fans before he gets on his car.

When Ranveer's outfit left the trolls going "Gaga" for all the wrong reasons

Trolls didn't spare the actor's look, while one called him, "Pagalo ka leader" on Instagram, many agreed the star had lost it. One even asked if the actor was heading to perform at a magic show. While some were kind enough to applaud him for his spirit, others didn't cut him slack and went so far to call the actor ' Indian Lady Gaga'. The outfit was also compared to a 'Dairy Milk Wrapper'. Some of the comments were scientific, and saif the outfit was a way to keep Coronavirus away. Others believed his outfit could be seen from space.

While Ranveer's win at the Filmfare awards drew flak, and he gears up for the release of '83, he still manages to keep whoever's watching him entertained.