Bollywood's stalwart Ranveer Singh received Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for his scintillating performance in his magnum opus 'Padmaavat'.

He took to his Instagram to express his joy and shared a picture with the caption, "Honoured to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for my performance in Padmaavat".

He will be next seen alongside Alia Bhatt in the movie 'Gully Boy', scheduled to be released next year.