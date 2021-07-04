Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to make his television debut with a visual-based quiz show titled 'The Big Picture' on Colors. Produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V, the show will test the knowledge and visual memory of the contestants.

The makers of the show shared a poster of the actor and wrote, "Ab dil dhadkega, seetiyan bhi bajegi kyunki aa rahe hain Ranveer, TV par apna rang jamane. Watch Ranveer's debut on TV today at 6.45 PM only on #Colors #TheBigPicture #RanveerOnColors @ranveersingh (sic)".

'The Big Picture' contestants will have to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions with the help of three lifelines to walk away with the grand prize money. The viewers of the show will also have a chance to play the game from the comfort of their homes and win prizes.

As soon as the poster was shared, the fans expressed their excitement to see the 'Bajirao Mastani' star on TV with comments such as, "Kya hoga Bata Do Please I m So Exicted" and dropped heart emojis.

In a statement released by Ranveer Singh about his upcoming TV venture, the actor said, "In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it's been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors' The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a 'now' generation quiz show sealed the deal for me."

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said in a statement, "Breaking new boundaries of entertainment, we are extremely excited to announce one of the biggest and differentiated quiz shows – The Big Picture. We look forward to presenting this extremely unique proposition to our viewers which will be helmed by superstar Ranveer Singh. He is a maverick youth icon, who has carved a niche through sheer hard work and excellence in his craft. His youth appeal makes him an instant fit for the show, and we are certain that his exuberance and charm will captivate the people of India."

'The Big Picture' is expected to go on floors soon and will most likely premiere on Colors in August.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has an interesting line-up of upcoming films in the coming months, including Kapil Dev's biopic '83, YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama 'Takht' and Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. The actor will also be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi".