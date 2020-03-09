Superstar Ranveer Singh is well known for his superb acting skills and impressive performance in the industry. The actor is an outsider, he does not come from any Bollywood background, but he has still managed to gain popularity very soon. His fun-loving and energetic attitude is what makes him so special among all the celebs.

Being a great actor needs a lot of struggle. Ranveer too had to work incredibly hard for the success that he's managed to achieve today.

Recently a video of the Gully Boy actor emerged on the internet, from the days when he was a struggling actor and went through many auditions. In the audition video, the 34-year old star can be witnessed in blue jeans and checks shirt and was seen showing his moves, where many even laughed seeing his acting, but Ranveer didn't bother about them and concentrated on his performance instead, which brought him an incredible amount of name and fame in life.

Ranveer Singh..?? first audition..

Funny moment video..???



@_lawlex @its_me_shivvu pic.twitter.com/fPL05QA9cw — Phupho Ka Beta (@Geniusfitoor76) March 16, 2018

Everyone knows about Bajirao (Ranveer Singh's) stardom but nobody knows about his struggle. It is an astonishing fact that Ranveer started his career with a keen focus on creative writing. He wanted to be a copywriter because he felt that the idea of acting was 'too far-fetched'.

The 34-year-old, just like the rest of us, he believed that getting into Bollywood was difficult, and mostly, people with a film background who got these opportunities.

Throughout his significant growth journey, Ranveer loved the thrill of performing on stage and was interested in acting and dancing. Bollywood had a huge influence on him as a child. In his yesteryears, Ranveer used to dance and entertain his grandmother, which gave him immense pleasure.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen playing Kapil Dev's character for the movie '83'. The film is based on the Indian Cricket Team's World Cup triumph in 1983. He also has other projects like Takht and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.