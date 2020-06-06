We have seen some amazing on-screen pairs and some not-so-amazing ones. But a pair we've never seen, and it's hard to understand why is Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif. The two would definitely light up the screen if given the right opportunity.

Well, fear not, because as per the latest information making the rounds, Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh will be making an on-screen pair in an upcoming film. They will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's next together as per a media report.

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif to be in Zoya Akhtar's next

Both Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif have worked on Zoya Akhtar's films. The two will also be seen in Sooryavanshi. But, nobody has seen them on screen as a pair. We're used to seeing new pairs come and go, but surely this one, when it does happen, will be here to stay.

Ranveer Singh has been in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dadhakne Do and Gully Boy while Katrina Kaif delivered a lovable performance in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that nobody will forget any time soon. It was said that Katrina Kaif would have been in '83 but the part went to Deepika Padukone.

However, as per a report in Pinkvilla, the two will be seen on screen together in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film. A source close to the film revealed that the two Bollywood actors will be seen in the director's gangster drama which will be dark this time. While Ranveer has reportedly agreed to the film. Moreover, Ranveer will sort his dates for his other films in the pipeline before filming this one. The source added that Katrina is excited about the film too after hearing the story.

We can be sure that fans will be excited to see this project shape up. As all the parties are yet to confirm the film, we can find respite in the fact that Ranveer and Katrina will share some screen space in Sooryavanshi. The film is expected to release later this year once the theatres open around the country following the lockdown.