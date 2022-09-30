Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has been regarded as one of the most popular power couples of the industry. However, recently there were reports that all is not well between the duo and the couple is apparently heading for a separation. The news, which was tweeted by a self-proclaimed overseas censor board member, took the internet by storm as the fans were extremely disheartened to read this about their favourite couple.

Is Ranveer - Deepika heading for divorce?

Ranveer and Deepika met on the sets of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela' and after dating for about six years, the duo got married on November 14, 2018. Ever since the beginning of their relationship, the 'superhit' jodi has been loved by all. Thus, when the news was tweeted on social media it went viral and the user was slammed by netizens for his unethical reporting.

However, at a recent FICCI event, Ranveer Singh spoke about his beautiful relationship with his wife Deepika. Putting all rumours of separation at rest, the actor said, Touchwood...We met and started dating in 2012... so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika." When asked about sharing screen space with Deepika again, he said, "I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life." Well, this surely has confirmed that the news was nothing but a hoax, allowing the fans take a sigh of relief.

On the work front

The couple has delivered some of the biggest hits together, including 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', and 'Padmavat'. The duo was last seen in 2021 sports drama '83'.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film titled 'Cirkus', while Deepika Deepika will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathan' and Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter'.