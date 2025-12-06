Ranveer Singh is on fire! The 'Dhurandhar' actor is basking in the glory of his just released film. Deepika Padukone, who is fresh out of the '8 hr work shift' controversy, made a joint appearance with the actor last night. Ranveer and Deepika, who have not been seen together for a while now, pleasantly surprised the paparazzi with their joint presence at an event.

Ranveer and Deepika walked hand-in-hand and looked into each others' eyes while posing for the paps. Deepika's aura matched with Ranveer's swag and the two once again established why everyone calls them the super couple of Bollywood. Deepika was every bit of a vision at the Swadesh event. The diva wore a handwoven Navratan Patan Patola outfit designed by Anamika Khanna.

Deepika's ethnic look

The leggy lass allowed the outfit to do the talking with minimal makeup and jewellery to go with it. "Handwoven navratan patan patola by artisan Bhawar Singh, reimagined through Anamika Khanna's mulmul blooms and a handmade Banaras border — an ode to Swadesh, and a love letter to the artisans who hold our heritage in their hands," she wrote.

Deepika's ethnic avatar came a little after she stunned everyone with her power dressing at Dhurandhar movie night. "Date Night at the Movies! #Dhurandhar @ranveersingh," she wrote. Padukone's black and sleek avatar skipped everyone's heartbeat.

Duo gets flirty

Ranveer Singh was quick to drop a cheeky comment and wrote, "Jaan hi lele (kill me now)." This came a few days after Deepika called Ranveer "so edible" as he shared pictures from the closing ceremony at IFFI. The 'Gully Boy' actor looked dapper in a black bandhgala paired with sunglasses and luxury watch. His look made the women go weak in the knees and the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress was quick to reveal her feelings towards him.

After welcoming her baby girl Dua, Deepika has been prioritising her motherly duties over the onscreen life. The talented actress was recently in news for demanding an '8 hour work shift' and even left films like – Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit over it.