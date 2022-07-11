Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have now become the neighbours of Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Sharukh Khan.

The Price of the Flat

Singh has purchased a luxury flat for which he has spent a whopping Rs 119 crore. Well, he has spent Rs 7.13 crore on the stamp duty, according to a report on Bollywood Hungama.

He has now become the proud owner of a sea-view super luxury quadruplex apartment. The flat resides between Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment and Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. It occupies 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors and has a total cover area of 11,266 sq ft carpet area with a further 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace.

Going by the reports, the cost Rs 1 lakh per square feet. Ranveer Singh has purchased the property from the firm named Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP and Ranveer and his father Jugjeet Sunder Singh Bhavani are the directors of the company.

It is reported that the deal was struck on July 8 and the payment has been done through two separate payments. Singh will have 19 car parking slots in the building.

Ranveer Singh's Upcoming Movies

It may be recalled Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone had purchased a bungalow in Alibag for Rs 22 crore.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Cirkus', This is their second collaboration of the actor-director duo in a full-fledged role after 'Simmba'. The movie has Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in the key roles.

Singh will be enacting dual roles. It will be out for Christmas 2022.

Apart from this flick, he will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.