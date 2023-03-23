Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is one of industry's most-loved celebrities, has become India's most valued celebrity of 2022, with a brand value of 181.7 million dollars (Rs 1500 crore). Yes, you read that right. Though 2022 wasn't a good year for the actor as both of his films 'Circkus' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' didn't do well at the box-office, it seems his brand-value has not been affected by that.

Ranveer Singh surpasses Virat Kohli

According to the Kroll celebrity brand valuation study 2022, a list of 25 celebrities from both sports and world has been unveiled who are leading the game, especially when it comes to brand endorsements. Ranveer Singh has managed to beat cricketer Virat Kohli, who was at the topmost spot for five consecutive years until 2021. Now, the cricketer is in the second spot with 176.9 million dollars, followed by Akshay Kumar in the third spot, with a brand value of 153.6 million dollars.

Apart from them, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan have also made it to the top 10 list. In the fourth spot, the list has Alia Bhatt who retained her fourth spot with a brand value of 102.9 million, while Deepika Padukone earned the fifth spot with a brand value of 82.9 million dollars.

After that it's MS Dhoni, followed by Amitabh Bachchan on the 7th position, with a brand value of 79 million dollars. Sachin Tendulkar bagged the eighth spot, while Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan were in the 9th and 10th ranks with a brand value of 71.6 million dollars and 55.7 million dollars respectively.

South Indian stars also bag position in the list

Meanwhile, not only Bollywood but South Indian stars, including Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, have also debuted on the list of the most valued celebrities of 2022. While the 'Pushpa' star grabbed the 20th position with a brand value of 31.4 million dollars, Rashmika was listed on the 25th rank, with a brand value of 25.3 million dollars.