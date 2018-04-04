Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have always given us major friendship goals. Recently during the shooting of their upcoming film Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh met with a shoulder injury. Alia who is co-starring with him in the movie tweeted the cutest 'get well soon' message. However, their tweet revealed a little secret. Their tweets disclosed their nicknames. She referred to him as 'tutu' and this is what she tweeted:

Wishing you a speedy recovery tutu ???? https://t.co/b1j19NNt4N — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 3, 2018

To which Ranveer replied by addressing Alia as 'lulu' :

This is not the first time that Ranveer and Alia have shown us their off-screen chemistry. Earlier too the stars' cute banters, pictures, and videos on Instagram have given us major friendship goals. Let's take a look at the same:

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt who are endorsing an online travel firm have played quirky characters in the advertisement. During one of the shoots, Ranveer and Alia made a hilarious video that they shared on their Instagram, captioned, "Happy Singh Ki Dulhania !!"

Here is another crazy picture from behind the scenes of their advertisement shoot:

During the shoot of Gully Boy, Alia and Ranveer shared a few pictures on their Instagram with quirky poses, making everyone laugh and adore their friendship at the same time. Here's a picture of them from the gym:

Partner Goals ?? #mondaymotivation @aliaabhatt A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 11, 2018 at 10:21pm PST

Ranveer is known for his amazing sense of humor and energy while Alia is known to be a bubbly fun-loving girl.

Coming back to Ranveer's recent injury, he has been advised not to overstrain his shoulder. Because of this, the Padmaavat actor will not be performing at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

"After multiple medical check-ups, the doctors have strongly advised Ranveer Singh to not perform at this year's IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the final act. They feel his high-energy performance would only overstrain his shoulder and aggravate the injury," his spokesperson said in a statement.

"Ranveer will continue to shoot for 'Gully Boy' as per its shooting schedule which is not physically strenuous since only performance-based talkie scenes are left to be shot," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Alia is gearing up for her upcoming film Raazi, which is releasing, June 1, 2018. She will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's superhero flick Brahmastra.