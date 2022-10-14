There is a lot of Maths and Science that makes a face beautiful. Dr Julian De Silva, a Harley Street cosmetic surgeon, has made a list using latest computerised mapping Golden Ratio, often known as Phi. The list is also called 'The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi'.

At the top of the list is actress Jodie Comer with her face accuracy of 94.52% as per the Golden Ratio of Beauty. The Killing Eve actress' facial shape came the closest to the ideal Golden proportion of beauty.

At the second spot, we have Zendaya. The 26-year-old actress secured an accuracy of 94.37%. Zendaya is also in the list of 100 Most Influential People in the World.

The third spot has been bagged by Bella Hadid with 94.35% facial symmetry and fourth spot by Beyoncé with 92.44% golden ratio accuracy. Ariana Grande is fifth on the list with 91.81% accuracy followed by Taylor Swift with 91.64% ranking.

British supermodel Jourdan Dunn is seventh on the list with Golden ratio of 91.39% followed by Kim Kardashian at the eighth spot with 91.28% facial symmetry.

At the ninth spot we have our very own desi beauty, Deepika Padukone with 91.22% accuracy. Deepika Padukone's eyebrows have been ranked the best in the whole lot. Deepika made her Hollywood debut in the 2017 film XXX: Return of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel. And ever since then, from Cannes to other international platforms, the actress has been making waves with her beauty and fashion statements.

Last on the list is South Korean model and actress HoYeon with 89.63% accuracy.