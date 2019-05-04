South star Ranjha Vikram Singh, who was last seen in Rana Vikrama and Heropanti, will now be seen in Sharman Joshi starrer Fauji Calling wherein he will be seen playing the role of a soldier.

The film's storyline touches on the emotional side of soldiers when they are on duty or go home to meet their loved ones and what happens to their families when they get killed due to hostile attack.

Talking about his role, Ranjha said, "I am playing the role of a soldier and will be sharing space with Sharman Joshi, Bidita Bag, Mugdha Godse, Zarina Wahab and child actor Mahi. My expectations from the film are definitely positive because the film focuses on army's family condition which is shown for the first time and all the ups and downs they face. It is directed by Aryaan Saxena. This subject will definitely create a impact because its a story of soldiers all over they world from were ever they belong. They all have families and home. I'm happy that after Heropanti I got this opportunity."