The global automotive industry has witnessed a significant development with Range Rover announcing the commencement of sales for the 2025 'Made in India' Range Rover Sport. This is the first time a vehicle has been manufactured in India exclusively for the Indian market, highlighting the country's growing prominence in the global automotive landscape.

The 2025 Range Rover Sport, now available in 3.0l Petrol Dynamic HSE and 3.0l Diesel Dynamic HSE variants, is a product of Tata Motors Group. The vehicle is built on the state-of-the-art MLA-Flex platform, which offers next-level capability, performance, and handling, as well as greater efficiency. The pricing of the new Range Rover Sport starts at Rs 1.45 crore, ex-showroom, and is available in five colour options - Fuji White, Santorini Black, Giola Green, Varesine Blue, and Charente Grey.

The vehicle comes with a host of new features, including perforated semi-aniline leather seats, massage front seats, and a head-up display. Our discerning clients will get an elevated experience of comfort and technology in Range Rover Sport," said Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India. The vehicle also boasts a 13.1‑inch curved touchscreen for Pivi Pro infotainment, complemented by an intuitive 13.7‑inch Interactive Driver Display, with 'Software Over The Air' as well as 'Head-Up Display.'

In September, Tata Motors held the groundbreaking ceremony of its new Rs 9,000 crore facility in Tamil Nadu. This facility will manufacture and export next-gen vehicles for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Located at Panapakkam in Ranipet district, the plant will cater to both domestic and international markets, creating over 5,000 jobs.

The Tata Motors Group plans to invest Rs 9,000 crore in this greenfield manufacturing facility, which has been designed for an annual production capacity of over 250,000 vehicles. Production will begin in a phased manner and progressively increase to reach this capacity over the next 5-7 years.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors-owned JLR announced plans to start assembling the flagship Range Rover model, along with Range Rover Sport, in India for the first time. This move is expected to significantly bring down the prices of these models. The company's Pune plant currently assembles the Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE, and Discovery Sport models.

This development is a significant milestone in the history of Range Rover, marking the first time that these models have been built outside the main plant in Solihull, UK. The move is a reflection of JLR's commitment to India and the power of consumerism in this country, especially at the premium end. It is expected to compel potential customers who were hesitant to make the leap, adding to the growth in Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.