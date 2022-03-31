Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is at present busy promoting his late father Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen', which is scheduled to release tomorrow. However, while doing the media interaction, the actor revealed that his uncle, Randhir Kapoor, is battling early stages of dementia and was asking about Rishi Kapoor, who died due to cancer, after watching his upcoming film. The veteran actor has been heartbroken since the death of his siblings Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor.

Earlier in 2021, in an interview with The Times of India, the veteran actor had said, "The last year has been a very sad time in my life. Sad is really a modest word here; worst would be apt. In a matter of 10 months, I lost both my darling brothers- Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) and Chimpu (Rajiv Kapoor). Also, I lost my mother (Krishna Kapoor) and sister (Ritu Nanda) in the last two-and-a-half years."

'Life will never be the same again'

He further added, "We, my three brothers and two sisters, were extremely close to each other. Chintu, Chimpu, and I interacted with each other every day. Chimpu lived with me and Chintu either came to the office on the days that he wasn't shooting or spoke to me on the phone. We didn't need anybody when we three were together. We were a very happy circus by ourselves. We were a robust crowd! All that is over. There's not a single day that I don't think about them. One year may have passed but there's not a single day that I don't think about them. Life will never be the same again."

Talking to NDTV, Ranbir said, "My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film, said, 'Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let's call him'. Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions... And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that."

Paresh Rawal steps in to complete the film

Earlier, Ranbir had opened up about the film, and how it would always be special to him. In a video, he had said, "The show must go on — you all have heard it but I have seen my father live that." The actor also shared that when his father fell ill, the veteran actor was worried if the film would see the light of the day. "After his demise, we thought the film wouldn't get completed. We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and complete the role but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us. And that's when Mr. Paresh Rawal stepped in. It was very generous of him to take up this challenge," he said.

Director Hitesh Bhatia's film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' revolves around a recently retired man, who discovers his passion for cooking. As Rishi Kapoor could not complete filming the film, actor Paresh Rawal had stepped in to complete the remaining portions of the shoot. The film also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar.