Amid the rising cases of Covid-19, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has now tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. Dr. Santosh Shetty, the hospital's CEO and Executive Director, has confirmed the news in a statement to PTI.

The statement reads:

"Veteran Actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for Covid 19 Treatment last night. His condition remains stable, there's nothing to worry."

According to reports, the 74-year-old actor was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night following breathing issues. However, his COVID-19 diagnosis report came today. Reports have revealed that Randhir Kapoor had completed his two doses of COVID-19 vaccination but still got infected by the virus.

"No clue how I got COVID"

In an interview with ETimes, Randhir Kapoor said, "I have no clue how I got COVID. I am surprised. Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalised with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital."

Talking about his health, he said: "I felt some shivering and decided that it is better to be safe, hence I underwent the test. But overall I am in no discomfort. I have no major problem. I am not breathless and did not need an ICU or oxygen support either. I had a bit of fever but that is gone now."

Last month, the actor's nephew Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus. Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of the legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, who died in 1988. He lost his younger brothers, Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58) within a span of a year. On April 30, 2020, Rishi Kapoor passed away after a two-year-long battle with cancer, while Rajiv Kapoor died following a heart attack in February this year.

Randhir Kapoor is known for his performance in films such as 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal', 'Jeet', 'Jawani Diwani', 'Lafange', 'Raampur Ka Lakshman', 'Haath Ki Safai' among others. In 1971, the actor married actress Babita, however, they got separated a few years later. Recently, Randhir Kapoor trended big time after he was spotted at Babita's birthday bash at daughter Kareena Kapoor's new home.