On his parents' 49th wedding anniversary, actor Randeep Hooda shared a happy picture of the couple. He also promised himself that he would never do anything drastic that might take their smiles away.

" A happy 49th Marriage anniversary to my lovely parents Asha Hooda and Dr Ranbir Singh Hooda.

"I would never want to do anything to wipe this smile off their faces no matter what anguish I might be going through personally. I promise," Randeep tweeted.