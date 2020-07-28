Actor Randeep Hooda says there is a need to bring back the trend of buying durable items that can be reused and recycled.

"India has one of the best conservation plans. Its success is one of the best in the world. There is a huge man-animal conflict present, but the good thing is that our conservation plan is in place, and hence the animal population is also maintained. It's now on us to implement it far and wide and take small steps every day," Randeep said.

"We need to move away from use and throw culture, and go back to the good old days where our grandparents used to re-use almost everything. We can start doing little things from our end and contribute like carrying our own bottles, carrying cloth bags and avoiding plastic. We need to bring back the trend of buying durable items that are longlasting, can be reused and recycled," he added.

The actor feels that in order to keep fit, people can ride bicycles or walk to nearby places and start living a minimalistic life.

"Because the change has to start from within. Pointing fingers at others is not going to solve problems, it's not going to help. Everybody should root for it and do their bit to preserve and conserve the environment," added the actor, who will be talking about how he plans to go for a minimalistic lifestyle through a live session on Sony BBC Earth's Instagram page on World Conservation Day on July 28.