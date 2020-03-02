If we are planning to compile a list of most talented actors in Bollywood, then Randeep Hooda will surely top the charts. The actor is not only known for his rustic looks and personality but also for his versatile acting skills. After marking his presence in Bollywood by acting in some great projects such as Highway and Sarbjit to name few, the actor is all set to mark his Hollywood debut. Hooda has been on cloud nine ever since he got the part in the upcoming Hollywood movie Extraction.

As he gears up for the release of his upcoming Hollywood project, the first look of the actor from this Hollywood flick is out. It's a glimpse of seen from the movie in which Randeep can be clearly seen holding a gun and looking out for the opponents. He looks no less than a warrior in those bruises across his face and long hair, tied up together.

While talking about his role in the movie, Highway actor said, "I get to do a lot of action in the movie. I might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film. It was a great experience working with Hemsworth, Russo brothers and the director, Sam Hargrave."

He even spilled the beans about his character in the movie that will also star Chris Hemsworth and said he is really excited for the audience to see his action-filled performance. As per the sources, he stated, "It is described as a wrecking ball in the script. He's had a run as military personnel and is now working for Ovi's father. For the action shots, we rehearsed twice a day for 10 days, since many of my roles so far have been more dramatic. I must say, I've never had a director on a wire, hanging next to me, giving me instructions"

The reason he looks so perfect in #Extraction: Because Hem’s Worth it. pic.twitter.com/KQpI3wZIS1 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 19, 2020

This Netflix original which is directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Avengers fame Joe Russo will start streaming from April 24, 2020. Allegedly, many parts of the movie have been shot in India. Randeep is all ready to play the role of an antagonist in Salman Khan-Disha Patani's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. Hooda was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan.